BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canada: We want the politicians of this country to do their job & end this genocide
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 6 months ago

"We want the politicians of this country to do their job and end this genocide." 

Canadian healthcare workers have accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government of being complicit in genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. 

"A year later, now we are live-streaming Ghazzawis' worst nightmare, where we and Ghazzawis had faith in international humanitarian law. Instead, we found the Canadian government's complicity," said Dr Ben Thomson, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday at Parliament Hill in Canada. 

Adding: 

DEVELOPING: CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS IN SOUTHERN LEBANON 

The IDF opened fire on suspects moving toward southern Lebanon, claiming they breached the ceasefire with Hezbollah. Three were reportedly wounded in a drone strike, and Israeli tanks fired into Markaba, according to reports. 

The IDF says it is actively enforcing ceasefire violations. Developing story.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy