April 19th, “Chemtrails”, Clot-Shot, “Jews!”, CIA, Controlled Op, “Israel is a Man!”

CTB 2024-04-19 This Is The Catholic Church
* April 19th: Johnny lists all the reasons why
this date is different.
* “Chemtrails” and Dane Wigington
* Tennessee is a State filled with “conspiracy theorists”.
* TN Gov. Bill Lee’s first wife dead from riding on horseback?
* Do “chemtrails” have aluminum in them? Here are some foods reported to help.
* Is there a tie-in between “chemtrails” and the Clot-Shot?
* Jew-Bear gets in trouble again.
* “Invisible Rainbow” Arthur Firstenberg has “debunked” “chemtrails”. Has Dane Wigington re-bunked them?
* World War II and the heinous crime of “strategic bombing”: were the “Allies” doing even worse?
* Is Jane Ruby Jewish?
* 2021: Orthodox Rabbis of Israel say the Clot-Shot is “Halacha”.
* Top scamdemic “Germ Theory” compromisers counseled the Rabbis but were disappeared from the internet.
* “Jews!”
* Jane Ruby and Lee Merritt: why are they still “partial” “Germ Theorists”?
* Israel: “The blind leading the blind—both fall into a ditch.”
* David “IndoctriNATION” Snedeker, David “Dark Outpost” Zublick, Penny LA Shepherd and Mike Gill.
* “Q-anon” and “Operation: TRUST”
* Ivana Trump: down the stairs, “hole in one”.
* Skull & Bones Bush 43: “Now watch this drive”.
* Bobby Jr. and Dane Wiggington: fantasizing about what isn’t.
* How the CIA got Patriot victims of Communism slaughtered again and again.
* Was Milton William “Bill” Cooper controlled opposition?
* Martin Luther’s one-sided “pacifism”.
* Robert Redford meets Dirty War Jorge and sucks at baseball.
* Steve Wohlberg nails it: “Israel is a Man.”
* Is this REALLY “Satan’s biggest lie”?
* Should Johnny do interviews?
