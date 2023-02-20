Executive Power Warnings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It should be obvious by now that the executive branch wields far too much power. The founding generation considered this kind of consolidation one of the greatest threats to liberty. Some warned that the system wouldn’t self-enforce and predicted the “elective despotism” we live under today.
Path to Liberty: Feb 20, 2023