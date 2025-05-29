Saintly Art and Halos (Chapter 5 of Little Seasonism Refuted, with Narration)

In the book, _Little Seasonism Refuted; Or, Why We Are Not in Satan's Little Season_ , the eschatological view that Satan's short season is presently ongoing is refuted from various angles.





Chapter 5, "Saintly Art and Halos", narrated in this video, exposes the truth of the matter that the old Christian paintings and other artworks that showed their subjects with halos around their heads―which are often upheld by Little Seasonists as evidence that glorified saints were living on earth during the Medieval and Renaissance periods―actually conveyed the symbolism of the pagan Sun god, Apollo.





The book further reveals how the dominant eschatological views of Futurism, Amillennialism, and Preterism are also false and examines our current position on the prophetic timeline through a non-denominational Protestant Historicist lens.





eBook ISBN 9798231960545 | Paperback ISBN 9798231518869 | ©2025 My Two Cents





*Book Table of Contents*





Preface

What Christ Actually Said

Timeline Manipulation

"Impossible" Architecture

Saintly Art and Halos

The Millennium in Early Bibles

Tribulation: A Scriptural View

The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast

The Rise of the Second Beast (Late 1700s–1800s)

Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View

Apollo, the Destroyer





