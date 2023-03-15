BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stopping the WHO: Iris Koh interviews Pascal Najadi and Dr Astrid Stückelberger
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
174 views • 03/15/2023

This is a very important interview with Pascal Najadi, a British Swiss Banker and Dr Astrid Stückelberger, a WHO consultant turned whistleblower.

They have important messages for us in Singapore and Asia,

Please help me to share and viral this video. It is a timely message for all of us. Dr Astrid is a former consultant to the WHO turned whistleblower.

We must exit the corrupt WHO to save our country. WHO is planning a power grab from countries and we will lose our sovereignty when that happens.

Please listen to this interview to know the threats we are facing.

Go to https://healingthedivide.cc/blackpaper

Join our Wake Up Asia 2 Event. https://bit.ly/wakeupasia2

Our Telegram Group:
t.me/healingthedividenews

Thank you.

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn
