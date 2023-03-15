Stopping the WHO: Iris Koh interviews Pascal Najadi and Dr Astrid Stückelberger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a very important interview with Pascal Najadi, a British Swiss Banker and Dr Astrid Stückelberger, a WHO consultant turned whistleblower.
They have important messages for us in Singapore and Asia,
Please help me to share and viral this video. It is a timely message for all of us. Dr Astrid is a former consultant to the WHO turned whistleblower.
We must exit the corrupt WHO to save our country. WHO is planning a power grab from countries and we will lose our sovereignty when that happens.
Please listen to this interview to know the threats we are facing.
