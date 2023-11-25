RESPECT YOUR EMOTIONS! Locals Question Answered

"Hey, Stef, would you elaborate more on success anxiety, please? When I reach a new level of success, there's a brief high followed by a lot of anxiety. Or occasionally, I will envision a new endeavor going perfectly, and when it doesn't, I berate myself for even trying, even if I was successful overall."





