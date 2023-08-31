Forgotten Christian Founders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 20th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle gives a brief history lesson about our Christian founding fathers. The founding fathers are being attacked and lied about as people continually call them deist, racist free-masons. It's time to dig into true history and remember what our founding fathers actually stood for and stood against.
"When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." Proverbs 29:2