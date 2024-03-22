BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin's Army Fires 31 Missiles and Drones at Ukraine's Capital Kyiv Firstpost America
High Hopes
98 views • 03/22/2024

Firstpost


Mar 21, 2024


Putin's Army Fires 31 Missiles and Drones at Ukraine's Capital Kyiv | Firstpost America


Ukraine's capital city Kyiv came under heavy bombardment as Russia fired ballistic and cruise missiles. Dozens of blasts were followed by air defence fire. Ukraine says 31 missiles targeting Kyiv were downed. Russia's attack came just hours after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to provide its military with air defences. Watch this video for details.


---


Russia-Ukraine War | Vladimir Putin | Russian Army | Missile Attack | Drone Attack | Kyiv | Ukraine | Firstpost America | Eric Ham | War | Geopolitics | Global Economy | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News


#russiaukrainewar #vladimirputin #russianarmy #missilestrike #dronestrike #kyiv #ukraine #firstpostamerica #ericham #war #geopolitics #economy #firstpost #worldnews #latestnews #globalnews #internationalnews #trendingnews


Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0WEvlXtJ_Q

Keywords
russiawardronesputinarmyukrainecapitalmissilesfireskyivfirstpost
