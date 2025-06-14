No to War!

Donald “We are not involved” Trump’s U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft is currently operating over the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Jordan has opened its airspace, media reports.

The White House has ordered the Defense Department and NASA to collect detailed information about the multibillion-dollar contracts with SpaceX.

This happened after a public scandal between Musk and Trump, Reuters writes.

The US presidential administration has ordered a review of the contracts to prepare for possible retaliatory measures against the businessman, four sources told the publication.

Newsweek previously reported that if Trump terminates contracts with SpaceX, the US will become dependent on Russia in space.