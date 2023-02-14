Skull & Bones and Church Leaders

Dr. Scott Bradley and I discuss the Skull and Bones Society at Yale and the University of Utah and prominent members in government and religion.

Don't let frivolous complaints take down this channel! Text LIBERTY to 833-659-2267 to get Tree of Liberty announcements

INVASION is out now! Pick up your copies at

www.invasionbook.com

Support our efforts & Join Tree of Liberty https://treeoflibertysociety.com/membership/

Get text updates from the Tree of liberty Society by texting LIBERTY to 833-659-2267

Join this channel to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgGgDxD8rw2Sl1iLOtiTotQ/join

Mailing address PO box 271 Lehi UT 84043

Thank you sponsors

https://www.jumpstartmybrand.com

http://www.highercallingfirearms.com

http://www.americanappliancehvac.com

https://insurewithcompass.com/sbarlow.html