DeSantis: ‘We’re Gonna Go After These Third World Countries That Have Become Hotbeds of Anti-Semitism’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday pledged that if he becomes president he’s going to “go after” “Third World countries” that have become “hotbeds of anti-Semitism.”

Asked during a town hall event what he was going to do for the Jewish community and Israel, DeSantis boasted about how he passed one of the harshest pieces of hate crime legislation in America to jail people for passing out flyers critical of Jews and Israel in Florida. DeSantis also touted the fact he signed an anti-BDS law to punish Floridians for boycotting the state of Israel.

“I signed the first bill in America to go after anti-Semitism in our universities, I actually signed that in the American embassy in Jerusalem in 2019,” DeSantis said. “We said listen, we’re not going to let our universities become a hotbed of anti-Semitism. We are going treat that just like with treat racism.”

DeSantis also noted how he passed his strict hate crime bill (which makes anti-Semitic leafleting a felony punishable by five years in prison) while he was “in Israel.”

“As president … we’re going to fight against the BDS movement … we’re gonna go after these Third World countries that have become hotbeds of anti-Semitism,” DeSantis pledged.

