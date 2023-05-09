With Israel overrun by her enemies, they request God give them a King like their foes. Rejected by Israel, God gives them a King that will rule harshly over them. Peter Evans delivers this message on the weekend of the new King of England's Coronation. Has God, as He did with Israel, given us a King we deserve? Will King Charles III reign severely over us? Has the Commonwealth also rejected the King Of Kings - Jesus? What can we learn from Israel's mistakes? As always: the answers are contained in The Holy Bible.

Scriptures used: 1 Samual 8: 4-10, Revelation 1: 9-18, 1 Peter, Hebrews.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 7th May 2023.

