President Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? Could RFK Unite Left and Right to Defang the Deep State?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed paperwork yesterday to run for President of the United States of America. Mr. Kennedy will run as a Democrat against President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. Mr. Kennedy is the son of former Attorney General and U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. He declared his candidacy by filing a statement with the Federal Election Commission. He will formally announce his candidacy in Boston on April 19.

Your TruNews team will cover this story, plus babies will now be given a COVID gene therapy shot in the U.K.; Chinatown receives boxes of classified documents from Biden, progressives call for the impeachment of Justice Thomas, a potential transgender mass shooter was arrested in Colorado Springs; people are still flocking to Florida and an update on China's expanding influence with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/6/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day