Satan isn't hiding anymore and the world still does not see him because the world’s children of disobedience obeys the father of lies and the prince of the power of the air (Ephesians 2:2).





And satan abides at the Vatican: https://abcnews.go.com/Travel/chief-exorcist-rev-gabriele-amorth-devil-vatican/story?id=10073040





