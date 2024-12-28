IRAN 🇮🇷 Christmas Night In Tehran _ What You Didn’t Expect!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
jews hate JESUS CHRIST and Christians. jews did 9 11 to get the US to die in mideast for israels greater israel project. jews want total world domination. jews think non jews are less than animals, like a donkey, only put on earth to be jews slaves. The BIBLE IS CLEAR, Thessalonians 1. chapter 2, 14.15. "jews, who both killed the Lord Jesus, and the prophets, and have persecuted us, and please not God, and are adversaries to all men;