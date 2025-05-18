BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights | IPL 2025 Thriller in Jaipur!
4 months ago

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights | IPL 2025 Thriller in Jaipur!

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

The IPL 2025 clash between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals was a rollercoaster! Nehal Wadhera lit up the scoreboard with a fiery half-century, while RR’s Riyan Parag struck back with key wickets. With Samson returning and Iyer leading Punjab, this match had it all — drama, wickets, and power-hitting in Jaipur’s heat. Catch the key highlights and big moments in this thrilling encounter!


👉 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe to News Plus Globe for daily IPL updates and exclusive match reports!


🔖 Hashtags:

#IPL2025 #PBKSVsRR #CricketHighlights #NehalWadhera #SanjuSamson #ShreyasIyer #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
punjab kings vs rajasthan royalsrajasthan royals vs punjab kingspunjab kingsrajasthan royalspbks vs rrrajasthan vs punjabpunjab vs rajasthan livepunjab vs rajasthanrr vs pbkspunjab kings vs rajasthan royals live matchpunjab kings vs rajasthan royals highlightsrajasthan royals vs punjab kings dream11 teamrajasthan royals vs punjab kings match scorecardpbks vs rr liverajasthan vs punjab match prediction
