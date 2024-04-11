Squatter horror stories: Fentanyl, prostitution rings, armed robbery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mel Keyton, president of the Hampton Oaks Homeowners Association, says the squatter issue in his neighborhood has also brought drugs and prostitution.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html