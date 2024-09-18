Michael Barbagallo's footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the closest footage of the 2nd attack i've come across. I will also post an interview of him soon...
"I knew I was watching history" - Mike
"It felt like a movie. It just didn't feel real.... it's never easy for me to speak on camera about it and the sheer horrors of that morning. It taught me how life can change - change instantly - and to really take advantage of your time here. Enjoy the good things because you never know when something like this can happen." - Mike