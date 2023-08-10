New Bank Records Show 20 Million to Bidens and 120 million to an entity Linked to Hunter Biden

Bank records prove a real Russia collusion situation by the Bidens. The media screams 'orange man bad' as Joe Biden's treason is undeniable in banking records. When criminals run Washington D.C., expect innocent people to be prosecuted and guilty people to run wild on America.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

