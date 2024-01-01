20 times this audience SAVED THE WORLD in 2023

Glenn Beck





Dec 31, 2023





It can be easy to think that another year has gone by where you didn't make a difference. But Glenn has some good news for his audience: You HAVE. Glenn goes through the year-end numbers from the Nazarene Fund and Mercury One, which make it clear: Miracles have happened thanks to the generosity of people like you. "I am so overwhelmed and honored to be anywhere near this audience," Glenn says. So, as we leave 2023 behind, it's important that we remember, "there's a lot of good in the world. And YOU are responsible for it."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ofkoPHE9Es