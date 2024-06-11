ONE NATION UNDER GOD

One nation under God

Independent and free

One nation under God

Author of liberty

Holy God Mighty God

God immortal Holy Lord

Holy God Mighty God

God immortal be adored

One nation one people

One God who made us all

A republic of virtue

Obedient to God's law

One nation under God

By Divine Providence

One nation under God

For the common defense

Holy God Mighty God

God immortal Holy Lord

Holy God Mighty God

God immortal be adored

One God one constitution

Father let Thy will be done

One God one revolution

Father let Thy kingdom come

One nation under God

Independent and free

One nation under God

Author of liberty

Holy God Mighty God

God immortal Holy Lord

Holy God Mighty God

God immortal be adored

One flag for equal justice

One culture One faith

One God One Saviour

Indivisible United States

One nation under God

By Divine Providence

One nation under God

For the common defense

Holy God Mighty God

God immortal Holy Lord

Holy God Mighty God

God immortal be adored

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024



