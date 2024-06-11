© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ONE NATION UNDER GOD
One nation under God
Independent and free
One nation under God
Author of liberty
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal Holy Lord
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal be adored
One nation one people
One God who made us all
A republic of virtue
Obedient to God's law
One nation under God
By Divine Providence
One nation under God
For the common defense
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal Holy Lord
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal be adored
One God one constitution
Father let Thy will be done
One God one revolution
Father let Thy kingdom come
One nation under God
Independent and free
One nation under God
Author of liberty
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal Holy Lord
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal be adored
One flag for equal justice
One culture One faith
One God One Saviour
Indivisible United States
One nation under God
By Divine Providence
One nation under God
For the common defense
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal Holy Lord
Holy God Mighty God
God immortal be adored
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2024