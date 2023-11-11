MEP Christine Anderson - Say NO! to the Globalist tyrants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Statement by MEP Christine Anderson on saying NO to the globalist tyrants attempting to turn the world into a slave-farm:
"We need to find a way to wake the people up. Because the point is simply this: It comes down to a choice. It's either freedom, democracy and the rule of law, or, enslavement..."
The March of Tyranny & The Enslavement of Humanity
