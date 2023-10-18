BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UN Figures Say 545 Children Were Killed In 500 days Of War In Ukraine - It Is Estimated That A 1000 Children Have Been KilleI in #Gaza In 10 Days By The Apartheid State Of #Israel
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
46 views • 10/18/2023

UN Figures Say 545 Children Were Killed In 500 days Of War In Ukraine - It Is Estimated That A 1000 Children Have Been KilleI in #Gaza In 10 Days By The Apartheid State Of #Israel - And #EU Leaders Went To Israel To Give Support To Israeli War Crimes Against The #Palestinians..??


🔗 Mick Wallace:

https://twitter.com/wallacemick/status/1714199687564030000

Keywords
unisraelstate offigures say 545children were killed in 500 days of war inukraine - it is estimatedthat a 1000 children have been killei ingaza in 10 days by the apartheid
