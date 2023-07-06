Project Veritas investigator SPEAKS OUT: Biden’s SECRET Plan To Subvert SCOTUS EXPOSED

Stew Peters Show





July 5, 2023





Biden’s student loan bailout was just thrown out by SCOTUS.

Chief investigative journalist at Project Veritas Christian Hartsock is here to talk about Biden’s “plan b” to get around the SCOTUS ruling.

Project Veritas released a new undercover video showing Makese Motley, Director of Federal Policy at the left-wing education group Chiefs for Change.

In the video, Motley is explicit that what the Supreme Court has to say about student loan forgiveness is irrelevant.

According to Motley, what the Biden regime is planning to do is raise the income threshold where a person has to make no student loan payments all the way up to about eighty thousand dollars.

In their majority ruling the Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration should have sought congressional approval if they wanted to forgive student debt.

The corrupt D.C. swamp is crushing the backbone of our economy which is the middle class.

According to the undercover video, student loan money finances several government programs.

Recently, Matthew Tyrmand was ousted from Project Veritas who is suspected to be a mole who conspired to get James O’Keefe fired.

Reportedly, Matthew Tyrmand also helped to spike the Ashley Biden story ahead of the 2020 election.

Some think James O’Keefe was fired for looking into technology and patents that would aerosolize Covid-19 using HVAC systems.

Sarah Shuang Wu is the principal at a company called BCG who owns the patents for HVAC controllers that could be used for the delivery of bioweapons.

Americans have the right to know about government corruption.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2yc50k-project-veritas-investigator-speaks-out-bidens-secret-plan-to-subvert-scotu.html