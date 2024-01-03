Ben Bergquam: The Real Insurrection, Not the Fake One They Talk About on Jan. 6

The Real Insurrection, Not the Fake One They Talk About on Jan. 6

Law & Border host Ben Bergquam, reporting from La Joya, Texas, said he's traveled from San Diego to the Rio Grande and, along the way, seen plenty of illegal aliens, including Chinese and Egyptians. Some of those illegals were aided and abetted by a leftist group of Americans. "The invasion is complete," Bergquam said. "What we have going on now is the absolute destruction of our country."

