Moms On A Mission: Unite To Save Our Kids! | Counter Narrative Ep. 145

Special edition of Counter Narrative today, by the time this airs, you’ll be watching this while I’m bonding with baby.. which is perfect because this show is for the Mommas!





We’re learning about the Moms who are a force to be reckoned with under the tyrannical takeover of our schools. How it’s united Mommas to protect their kids – and made clear the lioness mission….





Miriam graduated from Oral Roberts University and had a short career in behavioral health. She then transitioned to pharmaceutical sales and was a top-selling pharmaceutical representative. Later, she became a highly successful real estate salesperson for her family company, Shaw Homes.





In the fall of 2021, she met her podcast co-host – Julie Woolslayer at a school board meeting and realized they were on the same mission: They were two moms seeking TRUTH!





Due to pressing family needs, Julie Wooslayer recently stepped away and now Shaw is the primary host of “Mom’s On A Mission.”





Slogan:





MOMS ON A MISSION: Examining the American education system, news, and family from a Biblical and politically conservative perspective.





