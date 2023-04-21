The false prophet is uniting with the Vatican beast!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on February 23, 2023.



The false prophet, which is a symbol in the book of Revelation, to represent the false, lawless preachers in the Protestant and Orthodox churches, are uniting with the Vatican papacy or the pope.



As an example, in January 2014, Tony Palmer was sent by pope Francis as a special envoy to a Charismatic Evangelical Leadership Conference hosted by Pentecostal preacher Kenneth Copeland as a means to bring unity between the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and her harlot daughter in the Pentecostal church.



The 501c3 government-registered SUNday keeping Protestant churches are made in the image of the beast as they are united with the state as tax-exempt charitable organizations. They are made in the image of the Vatican beast which, as a state, sees her Babylonian Roman Catholic church united to the Vatican state as state – church entity.



Revelation 20:4 says that Christians, who believe in the written word of God, the Bible, will be beheaded for not worshiping the Vatican beast, nor its Protestant image nor will they accept the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship, since the mark of the beast has to do with worship according to Revelation 14:9; Revelation 16:2; Revelation 19:20 and Revelation 20:4.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC STUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington