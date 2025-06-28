Sizzling Summer Bounty & DIY Flea Repellant

Well, with summer in full-swing my cucumber harvesting is going great! As the zucchini plant’s production begins to fade I’ve frozen a bunch for dishes I'll make later this year. The mini-tomatoes and carrots are coming along well, and I harvested some baby carrots for a salad. I made a flea repellent potion for me and Haru and it’s working well, so far. And I harvested my first green eggplant of the season; I’m looking forward to many more.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll