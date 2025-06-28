Sizzling Summer Bounty & DIY Flea Repellant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, with summer in full-swing my cucumber harvesting is going great! As the zucchini plant’s production begins to fade I’ve frozen a bunch for dishes I'll make later this year. The mini-tomatoes and carrots are coming along well, and I harvested some baby carrots for a salad. I made a flea repellent potion for me and Haru and it’s working well, so far. And I harvested my first green eggplant of the season; I’m looking forward to many more.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll