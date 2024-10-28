© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an intense breakdown, Douglas Macgregor exposes the stark reality of Ukraine’s recent failures on the Kursk front. NATO’s support and Ukraine’s aggressive strategies have led to disaster, pushing Ukraine to the brink of survival. From energy collapses to Black Sea blockades and shattered peace negotiations, the conflict intensifies as Kyiv’s options dwindle. Is Ukraine facing inevitable surrender as Russia closes in? Join us as we dive into this unfolding crisis, revealing the devastating impacts on Ukraine’s future.