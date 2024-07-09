RT News July 9, 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 9, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Narendra Modi receives Russia's highest state award from President Putin, who hails the Indian Prime Minister's outstanding efforts to promote a special partnership between the two nations. As the world keeps its eyes peeled on Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow, Washington and Kiev express concern and disappointment over the strong Russia-India ties. Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi make a quick stop before heading off to the Kremlin for talks taking the chance to tour a major exhibition on Russia's development of the nuclear industry.