"DAVOS" : THE WORLD AHEAD [FUTURE TIMES, BEAST SYSTEM]

Today's word: A dream from 2020 about the ongoing 'Great Reset' - the plan to take away money, the international monetary systems, and individual governments until the whole world is made into one "nation" under the beast. God is telling us ahead of time not to trust in silver gold money stocks investments or anything else except Him, it will all be removed to make way for a new world ruled by the Beast. Let us trust in the Lord and prepare through prayer and wise actions for this coming time.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/20/davos-december-20-2020/





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





