Post Script Insights: A Tipping Point in Time: The Rogan-Trump Interview

In this most recent Post Script Insights, futurist John L. Petersen explores the potential significance of the October 25th, 2024 interview between Joe Rogan and Donald Trump, highlighting it as a critical "temporal marker" foreseen by predictive analyst Cliff High since 2009. High’s methods, which combine linguistic pattern analysis and historical cycles, suggest that this conversation will mark the beginning of an unprecedented era, dubbed "Sci-Fi World," where societal norms and frameworks will undergo a dramatic transformation.









Don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE our content!









We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!