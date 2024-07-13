BREAKING 🚨 GUNSHOTS REPORTEDLY FIRED AT DONALD TRUMP PA RALLY AS FORMER PRESIDENT RUSHED OFF STAGE

Gunshots have reportedly been fired at Donald Trump's rally, with the former president rushed off-stage by security staff.





BUTLER, Pennsylvania, July 13 (Reuters) - Multiple shots rang out at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, with the Republican presidential candidate raising a fist as he was escorted to a vehicle by the U.S. Secret Service, video footage from event showed.

Video appeared to show blood on his ear and armed law enforcement officers were then seen on a roof near the stage where Trump was standing.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was not briefed on the reported shooting, speaking to reporters as he walked out of church in Delaware.





This is supposed to be the shooter being carried out.





