Australian TYRANTS Want to JAIL Elon Musk for THIS!
High Hopes
High Hopes
83 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


Apr 26, 2024


Australia has demanded that Elon Musk remove a video from X not just in Australia, but around the world. Musk has so far refused to remove the video, which shows a Muslim teenager attacking Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a church service, from X completely. But Australia's Prime Minister has blasted Musk as an "arrogant billionaire" and an Australian Senator has called for Musk to be "jailed" for his resistance. So, why such a harsh response? Are they trying to downplay Islamic extremism? Or are they trying to "memory hole" something else..?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBWfkNuXFN0

Keywords
censorshipmuslimaustraliatyrannyglenn beckelon muskxtyrantsexposing evilbishop mar mari emmanuel
