As Young People Drop Dead, Others Open Their Eyes Concerning the Vax

People do not want to admit they were tricked and harmed. But, the evidence is everywhere and the deaths of young people at extreme levels is hard to ignore.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. SpeedTheShift.org - The Demise of Vaccinated Social Media ”Influencers” Paid To Promote The Clot Shot

https://speedtheshift.org/2023/09/22/the-demise-of-vaccinated-social-media-influencers-paid-to-promote-the-clot-shot-they-killed-themselves-for-a-few-bucks/





2. SpeedTheShift.org - Dr. Peter McCullough Shows the world WHO poisoned them with the jab

https://speedtheshift.org/2023/09/20/dr-peter-mccullough-no-one-should-take-another-shot-covid-vaccines-are-not-safe-for-human-use/





3. Expose-News.com - How the COVID Conspirators Will Cover Up Their Crimes – A Chilling Prediction by Ed Dowd

https://expose-news.com/2023/09/25/how-the-covid-conspirators-will-cover-up-their-crimes-a-chilling-prediction-by-ed-dowd/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com