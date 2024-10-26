Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Islam is a massive religion with an interesting history, and the bible predicted the rise of this power primarily as a judgment against the medieval papacy. But how was Islam created and, more importantly, how will it come to wander after the Beast like the rest of the world in these final days? By studying history carefully, we can understand Islam’s origin and also it’s role in the coming great delusion.
00:00 - Introduction
07:46 - Two Perspectives
58:00 - Comparison of Islam & Catholicism
1:13:23 - Secret Society Connections
1:28:31 - Putting it Together
2:18:26 - The Future of Islam
2:50:36 - How the Quran Refutes Itself
3:13:01 - Final Thoughts & The Gospel