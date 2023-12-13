DOJ’S MERRIT GARLAND & JACK SMITH HOUSE OF CARDS |EP183

THE BIG MIG SHOW

DECEMBER 12, 2023

EPISODE 183 – 7PM





It appears DOJ is part of the scandal of the missing Secret Service texts

One-in-Five Mail-In Voters Admit to Committing at Least One Kind of Voter Fraud During 2020 Election

Etsy The Most Expensive Pizza on Earth

Pedophiles are using cheese and pizza emojis to communicate secretly on Instagram, a child protection activist has revealed.









👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻





HELP SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS,





America’s Veteran Owned Coffee Company.

https://www.beardvet.com





Introducing America's new favorite beer OLD GLORY American Pilsner

https://drinkoldglory.com





Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company

15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG https://seaofmud.com





FOLLOW US:

X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine

X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio

X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@richesparza

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/richesparza

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine

CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio

WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/



