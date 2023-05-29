BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Flat Broke and Early Retired in Mexico - The Cold Hard Truth about Retiring Abroad
NJT Report
NJT Report
Flat Broke and Early Retired in Mexico. Sure you can go abroad and live a great and adventurous life going local as much as possible (that's us) but you might want to think twice before bringing your money to invest in a developing country. And that is the cold hard truth because in the real world even in paradise there are unforeseen issues and events that can leave you flat broke, no kidding. True Stories here. Just a warning. Take care!

Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w

Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9

mexico retirement finance invest retire early flat broke retire abroad banking abroad retire in mexico
