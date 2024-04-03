BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Police Leave Scene of Axe The Tax Freedom Protest On Alberta Highway 1 | Maverick News
Maverick News
Maverick News
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 04/03/2024

Axe The Tax - Protest: Alberta


Police Leave The Scene. Breaking News Update.


Police have left the scene of what was a day long Stand-Off with Axe-The-Tax Freedom Protesters. Police were preventing the demonstrators from gaining access to the Trans Canada Highway. Maverick News LIVE UPDATE - What Will Happen Next?


#axethetax, #freedom, #convoy, #news,

Freedom Protesters opposing Trudeau's Carbon Tax were face-to-face with police all day in a stand-off on the Trans Canada Highway. Police are preventing protesters from demonstrating on the highway. Maverick News Live with Rick Walker provides up to the minute coverage and analysis.


Plus today's Top News Stories with Rick Walker - Maverick News:


* Adidas Jersey Redesign Ordered Following WWII Symbolism Controversy

* Biden & Xi Jingping Discuss Wars


Plus today's top news stories:


Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com


Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com


Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick

