When I Made My Life a Game I Started Winning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I see life as a tragic comedic game that no one ultimately wins. But like with any game, you play to win anyway. Enjoyment of the game is in the pursuit of victory. There are small wins along the way. As well as devastating setbacks. And when it's over... it all goes back in the box.
Book a Call: https://calendly.com/selfreliantway/strategy-call
Sign-up for my weekly newsletter: https://www.bennywills.com/blog
X: http://twitter.com/benjaminwills
IG: http://instagram.com/benny.wills
YT: http://youtube.com/bennywills
Title Suggestions (for the algo):
Life is a Game (Here's How You Win)
Life is a Game: This is How You Win It
The game you didn't know you were playing
The Rules of the Game of Life
Winning the Game of Life
How I Made My Life a Game
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:dd08546cdd8e4803