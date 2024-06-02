BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When I Made My Life a Game I Started Winning
Benny Wills
Benny Wills
123 followers
83 views • 11 months ago

I see life as a tragic comedic game that no one ultimately wins. But like with any game, you play to win anyway. Enjoyment of the game is in the pursuit of victory. There are small wins along the way. As well as devastating setbacks. And when it's over... it all goes back in the box.


