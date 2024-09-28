Jamie Walden interview-Occult Assassination Attempt & criticalness of ABIDING Warrior class Identity

About this video: Jamie talks about the occult assassination attempt and the Last Jubilee; Getting into the fight, Abiding and the critical importance of Identity of the Warrior Class

Mentioned and related LINKS for this Video:

Jamie Walden *note: all promotional material used by authors permission

Recommendations/referrals:

Last Evangelist https://youtu.be/KAGfBzmJNbg?si=j3FTBQs198I3hNoa

Last Jubilee starting 2025/Essene's: Josh Peck https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Prophecies-Qumran-2025-Final/dp/1948014483

omegadynamics.org, highly recommended book/study guide Omegadynamics:Equipping a Warrior class of Christians for the Days Ahead

Occult Assassination Attempt/End Times Productions interview https://youtu.be/PyDYVcfRw3g?si=kKmXIoub--JJDfck

The Sifting https://youtu.be/5LrdX8K6i_8?si=wT03aHfPDeV_jpA9

Get in the Fight https://youtu.be/JZ1VRFs_5CM?si=AUPRm1XmLYVvLLRl

Suddenly https://youtu.be/UhGH12qaBk4?si=1gw_YAvu6kFZGKSY

BIBLICAL PREPAREDNESS in the END TIMES https://youtu.be/1g4E8X07hdQ?si=EdZPpa9brJ0iS9YK

Berean Builders Sword Training Bootcamp 2024

----------------------------------------

Day 1: Aug 14 class https://youtu.be/yz6v61bO1eY?si=8DLrEDxcvPt1qXrj

Day 2: Aug 28 class https://youtu.be/Dwl0Np3nen0?si=lO8Zh_GKUt3Wxbob

Day 3: Sept 11 class https://youtu.be/-8kaQuGb4HY?si=ut6uJzJz_-eYEowP

Past Berean classes 2014-2019: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFH0XWwDCthANPTSXtbyeGtLg-iWVcTqx&si=fKrSK5C31LCstavF

Dreams/Visions

---------------

7 part tribulation dream series in 1989-uncensored on Rumble https://rumble.com/playlists/BXZLh0cEB6c

Part 6 Hearts failing them for fear https://rumble.com/v3psqb8-part-6-persecution-of-antichrist-and-church-goes-underground-89-tribulation.html

Testimonies 1973-Playlist

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFH0XWwDCthCVfRLjYQOAQgnBCnEkVcHU&si=f-9pX-CKu9-S2jbM

My Occult history Deep Believer interview https://youtu.be/lkU2_6yPgVk?si=tB835nM-GOepbg7Z

inception experience Jesus saved me from coma

Visions/Dreams playlist https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFH0XWwDCthAQkaBJx83GarmG0xywWZtR&si=Mir7rM4QSvZVI9_C

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

*****************************

An Online Spiritual Sword Training Bootcamp (Promo here https://youtu.be/meJ_J903NFQ?si=NDb03A2xcQa23MFB) ...Join by going to this link on our website https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/sw... ...note: it is imperative that for security: that all interested give reasons for joining and their social links info be given to vet and protect the group that has existed for years.

You can find out more about this ministry from our Our Interview and our supernatural testimonials here https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

You can find us on:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/sword-training on our website you can:

- financially support our ministry by buying as little as a coffee on Ko-fi or by PayPal, debit or credit card https://ko-fi.com/bereanbuilderministries or thru PayPal using [email protected]

OUR Sword Training bootcamp on our Signal Group and NEW Sword Training Video Series

- go to https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/sword-training/contact-us to join the free private member access to our free International Online and Onsite SIGNAL bi-weekly small group every second Wed 7-9pm MST,

- our Facebook page

- access past and current classes on YouTube and Rumble

- our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today

As I have taught Jewish Roots of our Faith for over 20 years please consider watching this video to get straight facts of Israel, Zionism, etc from a native Israeli Pastor living there who is also an active member of the IAF .. Amir Tsarfati: Judaism, Zionism, and Antisemitism https://youtu.be/hRyk5gfN_ww?si=MvqIAtuwo2ZjbPEt

Rumble where all 50 videos uncensored are: https://rumble.com/c/BereanBuilderMinistries

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bereanbuilderministries

YouTube:: https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

TELEGRAM: Berean Builder Fellowship Telegram https://t.me/+W5gKUPyQ1Vka-KXJ

TWITTER a.k.a X: https://twitter.com/berean_builders

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless, Doug

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++