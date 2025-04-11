© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prince Charles at the 2021 COP26 Conference claims that “someone” will implement a "vast military-style campaign" with “trillions at his disposal” and this is required to marshal a "fundamental economic transition."
Many prophecy teachers were alarmed at his comments, could only seem he was talking about a future GLOBAL LEADER, the Anti-Christ.