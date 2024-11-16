Brighteon Broadcast WEEKEND EDITION, Nov 16, 2024 - Democrats announce shocking plan to form their own SHADOW GOVERNMENT and harbor illegal INVADERS

- Democrats announce "shadow government" to split off from USA and Trump

- Democrat governors declare new alliance to oppose Trump

- "Shadow" designation is confession of darkness, satanism and evil

- They claim to be protecting "democracy" while they commit treason

- Democrats' No 1 goal is to protect illegal invaders from deportation

- Why Trump must deploy the military against those guilty of sedition and treason

- We could see regional civil war in blue states

- Rural citizens in blue states could seek to split off and form their own free states

- Be prepared for domestic conflict, sabotage, uprisings, infrastructure failures

- Special report: Why hasn't Elon Musk sent a man to the moon?

- NASA lies and Apollo mission fakery / theater

- Everything you think you know about history is a LIE





