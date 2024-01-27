Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Watch: Michael Yon’s Explosive Reaction to Ben Shapiro’s Alleged Funding of the Border Invasion | Counter Narrative Ep. 200
channel image
PATRIOT.TV
1532 Subscribers
69 views
Published a month ago

IT’S THE BIGGEST STORY RIGHT NOW.. WITH POTENTIALLY THE BIGGEST CONSEQUENCES.




POLITICALLY, ECONOMICALLY.. BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY… POTENTIALLY AFFECTING OUR SAFETY .




THE STATE STANDOFF WITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CONCERNING THE INVASION AT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER.




MICHAEL YON HAS BEEN ON THE GROUND WITH ARGUABLY THE MOST EXTENSIVE COVERAGE OF WHAT’S GOING ON.




TODAY HE’S BRINGING US THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS.




LINKS:




Michael Yon | Author, Photographer, Combat Correspondent




Support him on locals: https://michaelyon.locals.com/




Whole Cows — Eat well today. Eat well tomorrow.




Want to tune in on the go? Click the link below to catch the podcast version:




SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING PATRIOT.TV!


It’s Patriots like you, who help fund Our efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.




JOIN PATRIOT.TV – CLICK THE IMAGE






https://patriot.tv/pages/kristi-leigh




Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!


https://bit.ly/KristiLeighKEPHD




GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:


https://goldcare.com/Kristi




Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at: https://Rebelk.it/kl




To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666




Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at: http://Kristi.GetAnAnnuity.com




To Purchase ASEA products Go To: https://shopasea.com/KristiLeigh


For ASEA information text Bridgette at 662-255-4971 to sign up for the free Q and A.




Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ and ‘PTV’ For Special Discounts & Rates:




Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews




Unlimited supplements & telehealth visits w/ The Wellness Company for $199/month:


http://www.twc.health/AMP




“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order:


rncstore.com/kristileigh




Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com




Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.




CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY




Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)


Nationwide Local Channels


Thousands of Movies & TV Series


Stream on up to 5 devices at a time


No Contract & No Hidden Fees


Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com




Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business! Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]




FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews




LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us




The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. The information provided in Danny Rosenbergy’s segments is the opinion of Mr. Rosenberg and is not representative of AMP News INC, its employees, a parent company, or a subsidiary. This inform

Keywords
trumppresidentamericapatriotmandatescncounter narrativekristi leigh

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket