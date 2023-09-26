Mr. Market: This Is Bad

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don’t Expect Stock Markets To Puke & Rally
* If you think we’re in a bullish set-up right now, you may want to get your head checked.
* A powerful chart illustrates recent market highs — with the troughs that immediately followed both peaks.
* That was MOAB (Mother Of All Bubbles) parts 1 and 2.
* Is there going to be a third? I don’t think so!
* That’s a major problem because, from here, the future state is called a U.S. recession.
* The market is starting to figure that out.
* We're in for a massive growth slowdown in Q4.
Hedgeye Risk Management | The Macro Show (26 September 2023)