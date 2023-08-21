BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COVID 19 Scam! MUST LISTEN - Christine Anderson GERMAN MEP WARNS the World
Love of the Truth
Love of the Truth
187 views • 08/21/2023

German MEP Christine Anderson warns the WORLD in this Powerful 3 minute speed that Covid was NOTHING but a TEST to teach the Globalists Exactly what they needed to do to get people to GIVE UP their rights. They already kNEW that Fear was one of the main reasons, but fear of something you CAN"T SEE, just like they would do in the middle ages by claiming everything was a Demon", NOW instead it's something more "scientific" sounding, Viruses allegedly floating in the AIR that are going to "GET YOU" Unless you take our Poison Shots!!


Sorry if the music was a little loud.. I LOWERED it Three times but still got louder than I wanted lol

tyrannycovidplandemicscamdemicc19christine andersonwarning to the world
