Zelensky confirms not agreement but 'memorandum of intent' could be signed next Thursday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
52 views • 5 months ago

Here’s Zelensky bigging up US-Ukraine rare earths deal

Says talks have been 'constructive' and so has Ukraine.

Confirms not agreement itself but 'memorandum of intent' could be signed as soon as TODAY.

US-Ukraine rare earths deal to be signed next Thursday, says Trump, later today, 17th.

Well, he says 'I guess'...

Adding: 

💥 US targets Yemen's top bank after attacking Houthis nearly 1,000 times in a month

🏦 The Treasury has slapped sanctions on the International Bank of Yemen and three of its top financial officers, as “part of a broader US government effort” to stop Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping.

🏦 The bank, accused of sanctions evasion and helping the Houthis mobilize resources and engage in trade, faces confiscation of all assets in the US and a ban on transactions with US nationals. The Treasury threatens secondary sanctions against foreigners doing business with the institution.

🔈Earlier in the day, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the US has launched 990 raids on Yemen over the past month, including 220 in the last week, and vowed Washington would “never succeed” in stopping the Houthis’ Red Sea campaign.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
