Think El Salvador is Just Plan B? It’s Our Plan A Now! 9 Months Later

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, I share:
What life really looks like in El Salvador 🇸🇻
How much we spend each month 💵 (April–May expense breakdown)
Personal stories about safety, school, language struggles, and daily life
Our reflections on freedom, community, and what it means to belong
We also talk about our “Ask Me Anything” WhatsApp group and Monday night expat calls—details are below if you want to join a growing support network for people exploring a move to El Salvador.
💬 Questions? Drop them in the comments!
👍 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and share if you’re dreaming about starting over somewhere new.
🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!
~~~~~ Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm
~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador
~~~~~ Google Meet joining info
~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
📌Website: www.hagenaars.com
✉️ Email: [email protected]
📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/
🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily
📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/
📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/
📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars
☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars
00:00Introduction
01:30The People and the Culture
06:50The Cost of Living
10:30The Food
16:37Safety and Security
20:08Adjusting the the Language
23:07Infrastructure and Utilities
29:19Reflecting on the Journey