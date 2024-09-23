Bases News Michael Shrimpton -Trump-Starmer-Ukraine 23-Sep 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defence analyst for 'Veterans Today', Michael Shrimpton gives a political and defence assessment of the UK and US political situation, and the use of of British missiles to attack the Russian homeland.
Shrimpton is a member of the new Reform Party in the UK.
He has a "modest and brutal sense of humour, not afraid to court controversy.
His book SpyHunter is a crucial Must Have on the secret German intelligence agency, "the DVD"