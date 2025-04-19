WHEN THE LIES GET TOO BIG!

Friday Night Live 18 April 2025





In this episode, I explore the intersection of philosophy and contemporary societal issues, addressing political rights, the historical context of voting struggles, and the importance of storytelling in shaping societal narratives. We discuss current events, including the lab leak theory related to COVID-19 and rising autism rates, questioning public health narratives and accountability among health officials. I invite listeners to reflect on moral transformations in their lives and emphasize the need for critical thinking and personal responsibility in navigating an evolving world.





