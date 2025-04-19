BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHEN THE LIES GET TOO BIG!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
94 views • 5 months ago

Friday Night Live 18 April 2025


In this episode, I explore the intersection of philosophy and contemporary societal issues, addressing political rights, the historical context of voting struggles, and the importance of storytelling in shaping societal narratives. We discuss current events, including the lab leak theory related to COVID-19 and rising autism rates, questioning public health narratives and accountability among health officials. I invite listeners to reflect on moral transformations in their lives and emphasize the need for critical thinking and personal responsibility in navigating an evolving world.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
current eventsevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreamcritical thinkingstorytellingcovid19lab leak theorysocietal issuespolitical rightsvoting strugglesautism rates
